27 stunning show ring moments H&H captured during the 2019 show season

The wild, stormy weather of late makes the summer show season feel like a lifetime away. So H&H is throwing it back to sunnier times when the horses were hairless and shiny and our showfields weren’t underwater.

Here are 27 beautiful moments H&H’s epic photographers captured from shows up and down the country in 2019…

Leading show man Simon Reynolds enjoys his lap of honour on the striking and beautifully balanced grey cob Copenhagen after taking the championship spoils at Lincolnshire county show.

The Wood family’s yearling colt Malus LVP Z is intrigued by the trophy he was awarded at the National Hunter championships, where he picked up his first Cuddy in-hand ticket.

Megan Hewitt salutes and smiles to the judges after a cracking show on multi-garlanded traditional pony Billy King Of The North.

The intermediate show hunter Noble Kings Speech is on the aids of Charlotte Elliott-Grooby as the pair go for the gallop en-route to the intermediate champions of champions title at the BSPS summer championships.

Brightwells Welsh section B in-hand champion Moelview Moonstruck displays elegance and quality as he poses beneath the backdrop of the Malvern Hills at Three Counties Showground.

Spectators arrive in their masses to watch the parade of champions at the annual Dublin Horse Show. Pictured is the Irish Draught champion, Marian Ryan and Kieran Smith’s Stormy Diamond Lady, ridden by Sean Tipperary.

Prolific mini pony Ravara Mr Todd looks after his jockey Milly Gilbert.

Flying Exmoor stallion Barhill Danny puts a smile on Gail Whetter’s face as he jumps clear, bags a HOYS ticket and the section championship at NPS Area 4.

Langaller Tarak (Kieran Baslington) appears to be enjoying every minute of his supreme performance at the CHAPS championships.

Who said ‘hairies’ can’t gallop? Southerton Jasper shows off his paces at Derbyshire Festival, where he picked up his first ticket to HOYS with his producer Jessica Talbot at the helm.

Ross Keys plants a kiss on the 2019 Royal Norfolk show Cuddy in-hand qualifier Ellister Islay Spruce, who is owned by Julie Barton.

The connections of the RIHS supreme coloured Springpond On The Razzle embrace the horse and his rider Sofia Scott after their victory.

Star of the future and Royal Highland show supreme hunter winner Under Attack works the camera as he appears to have spotted something interesting in the distance.

The Tyler family’s gorgeous Dartmoor mare Springwater Anna tops one of the strongest Cuddy qualifiers of the year at the Great Yorkshire show.

Jerome Harforth’s part-bred Arab Swan Lake — undoubtably one to watch — floats along at Midland Counties, where she took reserve in the Cuddy qualifier.

Talia Aristidou awaits the novice M&M championship results at Cheshire County Show with Thistledown El Toro, before being called out as winners.

Robert Walker lets Jill Day’s legendary lightweight View Point go in front of the Royal box at Windsor before lifting the hunter accolade.

Allister Hood looks proudly at Caroline Tyrell’s Carlsberg cob Our Cashel Blue, who clinched the supreme horse title at the RIHS.

Chloe Lemieux punches the air on her lap of honour after taking the supreme pony of the year sash at HOYS with Coco Bongo — the first working hunter pony to claim the title.

Riding horse contender Royal Illusion and Jordan Cook never miss a beat as they trot off with a host of title — including a supreme — at the BSHA National championship.

Mia Donaldson can’t believe it as she and 133cm Barfield Jackpot are called out as the supreme show hunter pony of the year at the BSPS summer championships.

Working hunter campaigner Rob (Harry Gaunt) looks in the game at Suffolk Show, where he scooped his section title.

Verity Murray and Gems Hobo celebrate taking the novice Heritage M&M working hunter honours at the BSPS winter championships with a storming gallop.

Despite all they’ve won together Emily Proud is still over the moon to win at the National championships aboard the Phillips’ ultra-consistent cob Randalstown Top Notch.

Course builder David Cole is papped making fun and challenging tracks for the competitors at the BSPS winter championships held at Arena UK.

Big-winning gelding Cotebrook Ben Alder is shown off in all his glory at the National Shire Show

Gamlingay Love In A Mist (Elma Cunningham) is crowned donkey champion at the Royal Highland Show, winning one of the famous blue Royal Bank of Scotland sashes.

Alicia Houlihan is in perfect step with her own Tina, who catches the eye in the SSADL championship at Hambleton.

