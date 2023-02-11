Much-loved horse breeder, commentator and show organiser dies aged 64





By Marilyn Sweet

Michael “The Voice” Ashmore died, aged 64, on 25 January in Warwick Hospital, following a short illness.

He was given his nickname owing to his role as speaker/announcer, at the prestigious All Nations Cup Arabian show in Aachen, Germany. It was a role he excelled at, with his warm and affable personality combined with his knowledge of Arabian horses, breeders and trainers.

Mike had worked with and shown Arabians for several studs over many years, starting at Kinder Arabians near Stockport in the mid-1980s, and Rosthwaite Arabians in the Lake District during the ’90s, which gave him the opportunity to show at international shows. The Rosthwaite stallion sired Mike’s first Arabian foal in 1997, MA Bint Azadik, his pride and joy. She went on to be senior female champion at the UK’s top international show in 2008 and was exported to the Athbah Stud in Saudi Arabia.

In 2001, Mike was an organiser of the international Arabian horse event, the European Conference of Arab Horse Organization’s “B” show at Merrist Wood. He was also the commentator. This new career blossomed and took him to shows on the continent such as the Egyptian Event Europe. Mike bred his last Arabian four years ago, but continued to be involved with the breed by commentating at shows.

He moved into luxury car sales, another area of his life in that he thoroughly enjoyed, interacting with people who shared a similar enthusiasm. He made a comeback to the show ring last summer at the Arabian Horse Society show where, unknown to him, his friends had entered him and he was the popular winner of the “Golden Oldies” handler class.

The Arabian horse community in the UK, Europe, and beyond will gather with his wife Andrea and step-family at his funeral on 27 February at Mid Warwickshire Crematorium, North Chapel, Oakley Wood, Leamington Spa CV33 9QP.

