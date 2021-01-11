Rider in her 70s falls as dog attacks her horse

Police are appealing for information after a rider in her 70s fell when a dog attacked her horse.

The rider was hacking with a friend in Moreton Forest in Purbeck, Dorset, at around 11.45am on 20 December when they were approached by a group of seven or eight people, who had two dogs with them.

As they walked past the horses, one of the dogs slipped its lead and attacked the lady’s horse.

The horse “twisted round” and the rider fell. She was not seriously injured and the horse sustained a grazed leg.

A woman apologised to the rider and they managed to get the dog back on the lead before the group got into two cars, which were parked nearby.

“We are making enquiries into this incident and I would urge anyone with information about the dog involved and its owners to please contact us,” said Police Constable Jennie Sykes-Martin, of Dorset Police.

“I would also like to appeal to the owners to do the right thing and come forward so we can take your account.”

A statement from Dorset Police said one of the dogs was described as “an English bull terrier who the owners — a man and a woman — appeared to call ‘Ocean’”.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, around 6ft, of stocky build with dark receding hair. He was wearing a dark hip-length coat and jeans and spoke with a local accent.

The female owner is described as white, of a similar age to the man, around 5ft 5in tall and of stocky build with dark brown hair that was tied up on top of her head. She may have been wearing a light yellow coat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200191296, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

