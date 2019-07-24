Top event rider selected for Hickstead Nations Cup squad

Eventing Rolex Grand Slam winner Michael Jung is to make his five-star Nations Cup showjumping debut at Hickstead.

The Olympic gold medallist has been called up to the German squad of five at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain on Friday (26 July) at Hickstead’s All England Jumping Course.

Michael, who most recently helped team Germany take the top honours in the eventing Nations Cup at Aachen and finished second individually on a different horse, is bringing five horses to Hickstead. These include 11-year-old mare Fischerchelsea and eight-year-old gelding Dantes RZ. Michael and Fischerchelsea took third place in the CSI3* grand prix in Albfuhren, Germany, on 7 July.

Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn said: “Michael Jung is an absolute legend in the horse world, and we are honoured that he is making his showjumping Nations Cup five-star debut here at the All England Jumping Course.

“There are very few riders in the world who are capable of competing at the highest level in eventing, showjumping and dressage, and we’re sure Michael’s legions of fans will be keen to see him in action as he jumps here for the very first time.”

Michael has achieved considerable success in top level showjumping, including winning the CSI5* Prix Congres et Expositions de Bordeaux 1.40m speed class in February where he beat showjumping royalty including Scott Brash, Steve Guerdat, and Marcus Ehning.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch the class live on Sky Sports Action (viewers without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a Now TV day pass to watch), with a repeat at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena. Online coverage will be available to FEI TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland.

