Memorial plaques vandalised and money stolen from welfare charity wishing well





Bransby Horses has been targeted by thieves who stole from a wishing well and vandalised memorial plaques in a “heartbreaking” attack.

A spokesman for the Lincoln-based charity said the theft from the well occurred between 11 and 14 July, while the vandalism to the plaques – 13 of which were damaged – was during a “spate” of occasions during the past few weeks.

“Many people know we have a wishing well on site near our children’s play park and we encourage visitors to donate spare change and make a wish. We are sad to report the contents of our wishing well was recently stolen. The incident took place while we were closed to the public so there is also the issue of trespassing, both of which have been reported to the police,” said the spokesman.

“Not only is it distressing to know someone would go to these lengths to steal from a charity, but the spare change people toss into the well soon adds up and provides essential funding to help us continue our work rescuing and rehabilitating equines in need.”

The spokesman said the plaques are a way for the charity’s supporters to remember loved ones and provide somewhere special to visit.

“We discovered some of the plaques had been kicked down while others have been scratched, rendering the inscriptions illegible. It is heartbreaking to know someone has attacked these plaques. There is a cost involved to fix or replace them and as you can imagine, this completely unforeseen spending will have an impact on finances,” he said.

“Bransby Horses has and will continue to contact those affected by the damage and fix or replace any damaged plaques. We are taking steps to discourage any further acts of vandalism. It goes without saying that we are deeply saddened by these events and are treating the matter seriously, working with the police.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the charity on 01427 788 464 or via mail@bransbyhorses.co.uk or contact Lincolnshire Police.

