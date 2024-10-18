Maryland 5 Star, a top British rider moving abroad, and other things the horse world is talking about





Brits in action at the Maryland 5 Star

Maryland 5 Star is under way in the US, with Harry Meade, Bubby Upton, Oliver Townend and David Doel flying the flag for Britain. Harry made a strong start yesterday (18 October) with Away Cruising to sit in fourth overnight after the first day of dressage, and David Doel lies in eighth. The second day of dressage begins at 2pm local time (7pm UK time) with Bubby, Oliver, and Harry’s second ride, still to come down the centre line.

A top rider waves goodbye to Britain

Grand prix dressage rider Lara Butler will begin a new chapter next month when she joins Van Olst Horses, in the Netherlands. Lara, who has been based with the Bechtolsheimers for 14 years, said the opportunity arose earlier this year and she “ummed and ahhed for months” before making the decision. “That decision to leave was so hard,” said Lara, “they’re so lovely here and you almost feel like part of the family. All the horses were fantastic, but also the support Laura [Tomlinson] and I have been able to give each other as we’ve competed together, and gone in and out of pregnancies has set me up for life.”

The launch of the Georgie Campbell Foundation

Friends and family of the late Georgie Campbell have set up a charitable foundation in her memory to support aspiring young event riders. The Georgie Campbell Foundation aims to provide up-and-coming riders with the support to establish their own eventing business, and will provide a bursary and mentoring in all areas of the sport, including financial management, attracting and retaining staff, and owners and sponsors. “The foundation will also provide a positive channel for our pain and help to keep Georgie’s memory alive,” said Jo Williams, Georgie’s sister.

