Major title sponsors for Hickstead and Bicton, plus charity partner for Royal Windsor





The Royal International Horse Show has welcomed genetics and diagnostic health testing company Prenetics as its new title sponsor for 2021.

This is the first foray into major equestrian event sponsorship for the company, which played a key role in the return of Premier League football last year by carrying out Covid testing across 20 clubs.

Prenetics, which has carried out more than 3 million Covid PCR tests globally since the start of the pandemic, will be on site at Hickstead (20-25 July) to offer Covid testing, plus advice about tests for international travel.

“It’s been a difficult year for so many, so it’s a relief to be getting back to some sense of normality,” said Hickstead Director Lizzie Bunn.

“This will be our first international show since the pandemic, though because of the ongoing situation we will be running the event as a two-star competition in place of the usual five-star. We’re incredibly grateful to Prenetics for adding their generous support and experience to this fixture.”

Avi Lasarow, chief executive of Prenetics UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the company has played a “pivotal role in getting Britain back to work, play and travel”.

“Accepting the title sponsorship of this major UK sporting event is a privilege,” he said.

“We wish all the competitors of the Prenetics Royal International Horse Show the best of luck, as we see the return of major sporting events as Britain comes out of lockdown.”

Around 3,000 competitors are expected at Hickstead for this six-day fixture, which includes international and national showjumping classes, showing championships and carriage driving.

Feature classes include the Prenetics Royal International Vase, which has a £6,000 prize fund, and the Science Supplements BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

The Prenetics Royal International Horse Show is the official show of the British Horse Society, and one of the oldest equestrian events in the world at 114 years old.

Limited numbers of spectators are hoped to be allowed, with the box office expected to open following the Government announcement on 14 June.

Chedington

Bicton Arena has welcomed a new title sponsor for its Bramham replacement fixture this month.

Chedington, which encompases the Chedington Estate, home to Chedington Equestrian, is headline sponsor of the Bicton International Horse Trials (10-13 June).

The fixture includes the CCI4*-L, under-25 and CCI4*-S classes, previously scheduled for Bramham. This will the first time Bicton has run four-star classes.

Bicton Arena manager Helen West the venue is “thrilled” to welcome Chedington as title sponsor.

“Chedington are passionate about horses and providing the very best facilities, as are we here at Bicton which makes them the ideal partner,” she said.” The course-building is well under way here and we can’t wait to share the exciting new track taking in some of Bicton Park Gardens for the very first time, it will be very special.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Sponsorship is getting increasingly difficult to secure for riders at all levels. Rhea Freeman investigates what sponsors are looking for If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription Top horses renamed, plus a new deal for Charlotte Dujardin Top showjumpers have renamed their horses as part of new sponsorship deals, plus the latest partnership news from the equestrian

The Great Horses for Health UK Relay

The 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show (1-4 July) has chosen the fundraising event as its charity of the year.

The Great Horses For Health UK Relay involves equestrians riding a chosen distance, in their local areas, to raise money and awareness for a number of causes.

Its aim is to celebrate how horses have supported people during the pandemic, while also raising funds and awareness for: equine rescue and welfare, road safety and mental health and wellbeing.

The relay is supporting lead charity HorseWorld, plus six other equine charities: the Riding for the Disabled Association, Redwings, HorseBackUK, Hope Pastures, Bransby Horses and North Wales HorseWatch.

“We are so grateful to The Royal Windsor Horse Show for choosing Horses For Health as their chosen equestrian fundraising initiative for 2021,” said relay founder Sophie Gifford.

“This is one of the best international horse shows in the world and is a unique opportunity to connect with the horse loving community who come here and celebrate together the positive power of horses whilst also helping to raise much-needed funds.

“It is also a huge boost for our seven equine charities who have struggled through Covid and are in desperate need of funds to continue their vital work.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

