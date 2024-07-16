A major show’s last-minute cancellation, Prime Day deals, and other things the horse world is talking about





International show cancelled after horses and riders arrive

The late cancellation of an international dressage show, after some horses and riders had arrived at the venue and while others were en route, has caused consternation among riders. The decision to cancel the CDI at Pôle International du Cheval Longines Deauville, which was to take place on 11–14 July, was made on the evening of 9 July, after the organising committee failed to secure veterinary services for the event “despite several weeks of discussions and assurances” to the FEI. FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said the FEI “acknowledges the significant inconvenience”, but that “the potential health risks… were too high” to go ahead without veterinary cover.

A first Olympic win for “Team GB”

Hanna Adams and her friends and family impressed the judges to win the hotly contested fancy dress prize at the Norton District Riding Club show at Newark Showground on 7 July, with their equestrian Team GB set-up. The group featured “Ros Canter”, “Clare Balding”, and a 16-year-old Shetland, not to mention the Olympic torch and the Eiffel Tower and an unnamed dressage rider complete with hobby horse. Hanna, aka the Eiffel Tower, told H&H it was her 10-year-old nephew Freddie, aka Clare, who suggested they go as the Olympic team. And when they tagged the real Ros in a post on social media, she replied: “You look fantastic, just like looking in a mirror!”

It’s Amazon Prime Day!

Whether you own a horse for pleasure, ride at your local riding school or compete at the highest level, you need a lot of kit, and we all know that this often doesn’t come cheap – so events such as Amazon Prime Day can be a great chance to grab a bargain. But who has time to be trawling through all the offers to find those really worth knowing about? Luckily H&H’s products expert Georgia Guerin is here to do exactly this for you, so check out what particularly good deals and bargains she’s spotted before they sell out.

