‘He will be long remembered’: farewell to dedicated horseman





A stalwart of the Kildare Hunt Club and Punchestown, Nick MacDermott has died aged 93, but will long be remembered for his service, enthusiasm and dedication.

Educated at Ampleforth College, Nick worked for Frank Dawson, master of the South Wold Foxhounds. After a year Nick left for Cambridge, graduating with a degree in agriculture. Nobody is sure how much work he did but he whipped-in to the Trinity Foot Beagles and the university draghounds, joining the mastership with Johnny Bellingham.

Nick always acknowledged the great training he had in England. When he returned home, he joined Major Michael and Dodo Beaumont, joint-masters of the Kildare Hounds, as deputy master.

Nick always said marrying Anne (née Williams) was the best decision he ever made. On first appearances she said: “God help the woman who marries him!” But Nick’s charm won the day. For almost 70 years Anne was Nick’s rock.

In 1957 Nick bought Thornton near Dunlavin. They had to work very hard so at times hunting took a back seat. But with Nick’s humour and wit, writing talent, amazing memory and administrative skills, he served on the Kildare Hunt Club committee, eventually elected chairman. For decades he was trustee, then president.

Nick was secretary of the Irish Masters of Foxhounds Association (IMFHA) from 1993 to 2004. He loved the annual hound show and provided commentary for years. If he had a fault it was his natural bias for the Kildare entries. Nick was an IMFHA life member in recognition of his enormous contribution to hunting.

His proudest achievement was designing and building, with Ronan MacParland, the hunt kennels at Punchestown.

The Kildare hounds’ success can be attributed to the hard work of generations past and Nick MacDermott’s name will be remembered.

A multitude gathered for Nick’s funeral. A local girl sang D’ye Ken John Peel as the pall-bearers carried the coffin; they paused as Nick’s beloved grandson Nick blew the hunting horn. It might have brought tears to a stone and how proud Nick would have been to witness it all. May he rest in peace.

Nick may be “gone away” but he will remain for ever in the hearts of those who knew him.

Deepest sympathy to Anne, their children Lucy, Emma, Simon and Victoria, seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.

