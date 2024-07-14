‘Her integrity was beyond question’: farewell to leading breeder and judge





The celebrated breeder and judge Joanna MacInnes has died aged 88.

Joanna was born Joanna Thompson in Sunderland. Her father was in the military so the family moved around wherever his posting took them. Jo boarded at Queen Margaret’s School and was evacuated to Castle Howard during World War II; she said it seemed very grand having lessons in the Great Hall.

After school she worked for her uncle, Jack Thompson, a racehorse trainer, doing his entries and riding out. Racing was her real true passion and she enjoyed having a share in a hurdling mare with Nicky Richards.

Jo lived in Whalton, Northumberland, where she began breeding Connemaras and Whalton Stud was established.

In 1968 she married John MacInnes and they lived at Eden Brows near Armathwaite. In the early 1970s they moved to Hazel Cottage, the other side of Armathwaite, relocated the ponies and the Whalton Stud went from strength to strength.

Nearly 50 years ago, Jo was standing Lennel Strolling Minstrel, Sarnau Golden Falcon, Cilwych Frantic and then Java Tiger and Yealand Nemesis. She was a massive fan of the English thoroughbred, firmly believing that its bloodlines were essential to breeding quality hacks, riding horses and children’s riding ponies. She also wanted to breed animals able to pursue a different career if required.

In the late 1990s she bought a riding pony yearling whose movement had greatly impressed her, the legendary Kilvington Scoundrel, who produced champions at the highest level – far too many to mention. He was leading sire at Horse of the Year Show and the National Pony Society for 12 years and continues to be, posthumously.

Jo worked tirelessly for the British Horse Society, winning its highest accolades. She represented the society at many leading shows, taking a book stall, which was no mean feat. She worked hard on the welfare side, doing her best to improve the lives of horses and ponies.

Jo’s ability to judge a good horse or pony gave her many opportunities to judge at all the UK’s major shows. Her utmost integrity was beyond question and led her to judging appointments in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Our thoughts are with John, daughter Diana, grandchildren Susie and William and stepdaughter Tessa. She will be very sadly missed.

