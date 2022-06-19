One horse spun and two others out of the competition at final Luhmühlen five-star trot-up





One horse was eliminated at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials final trot-up and two others will not proceed to the showjumping at the German five-star.

The ground jury of Christina Klingspor, Joachim Dimmek and Nikki Herbert sent four horses to the holding box at this morning’s final five-star trot-up at Luhmühlen Horse Trials (19 June).

Among these was Max Gordon’s ride Redwood Clover, owned by Marisa and Richard Gordon. The Captain Clover son jumped clear across country with 26.4 time-penalties yesterday (18 June) and was in 19th place overnight.

Max re-presented Redwood Clover, but the 13-year-old gelding was not accepted.

South African rider Victoria Scott-Legendre’s own Valtho Des Peupliers, 14th after cross-country, and Austrian competitor Lea Siegl’s ride Cupido P, 21st after cross-country, are also out of the competition. Both horses were withdrawn from the holding box.

Ireland’s Alex Donohoe was asked to trot her ride Guidam Roller again, before the ground jury sent the 12-year-old gelding to the holding box. Alex slotted back into the running order after Matthew Flynn’s ride Wizzerd was accepted to represent Guidam Roller, who is in 23rd place ahead of the showjumping, and was given the green light.

Current leader Colero, ridden by birthday boy Felix Vogg for Switzerland, looked fit and relaxed as he trotted before the gathered crowd. The Vogg Jürgen’s 14-year-old gelding was waved through with no issue.

Tim Price’s Vitali, who holds second place at this stage in the competition, looked bright and fidgety beneath the ground jury’s gaze. The 12-year-old, owned by Alexander and Joseph Giannamore and his rider, was given the nod of approval and goes into this final phase 0.1 of a penalty behind the leader.

Tim is also through to the showjumping with his other ride, Spartaco, who he co-owns with wife Jonelle. The eye-catching grey was the first horse to be presented at this morning’s inspection, trotting down the strip in the fresh morning breeze with his ears pricked.

Oliver Townend’s two rides – Dreamliner, provisional third, and Lukas, provisional eighth – both sailed through. Oliver and Lukas will be the first competitors to contest designer Marco Behrens’ showjumping track today, jumping out of order owing to Oliver having multiple rides.

In all, a total of 21 competitors progress through to the final showjumping phase, which starts at 10.15am local time (9.15am UK time).

