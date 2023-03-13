



World champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale dominated in ’s-Hertogenbosch with two victories, in their first international outing since the London International Horse Show.

Lottie and the Van Olst’s 12-year-old stallion were competing in the final World Cup qualifier of the season, the Dutch Masters (12-13 March). They were joined by top names including Britain’s Laura Tomlinson and Fallatijn, the Netherlands’ Dinja Van Liere and Hermes, and Germany’s Isabell Werth and Emilio 107, and Benjamin Werndl and Famoso OLD.

In Thursday’s (9 March) grand prix Lottie and Glamourdale posted 79.83%, with world individual bronze medallist Dinja and Hermes among the combinations still to go. But Lottie held on to the top spot, with Dinja settling for third on 75.37% and her World Championships teammates Marieke Van Der Putten and Torvesletterns Titanium Rs2 second on 76.76%. Laura Tomlinson and Fallatijn scored 69.96% for 12th.

On Sunday (11 March) Benjamin and Famoso OLD were the first combination to deliver a +80% in the freestyle, when they scored 82.05%. This was quickly topped by Dinja and Hermes who demonstrated a lovely passage/piaffe, but the 13-year-old stallion became tense in the latter stages to finish on 83.38%.

Lottie and Glamourdale were third-last to go and treated fans to their “Best of Britain” routine for the first time on Dutch soil. The pair started strong, with 10s across the board for their first extended canter and 9.3 for their two-tempi changes. Glamourdale had an uncharacteristic spook during the canter half pass but they still scored 86.84% to take the win. Their freestyle personal best is 90.99%, recorded at the London International Horse Show in December.

“It was a shame, because he did some of his very best work today,” said Lottie. “It is a big arena with a lot of atmosphere and he came back and we finished well so I am happy.”

Dinja and Hermes were second, and Isabell Werth and Emilion third on 82.76%. Laura and Fallatijn were 12th on 74.56%.

“Hermes gets more excited when there are a lot of people, but I am still very happy about our progress together and where we are going. He can be very good in piaffe/passage which I think were my best ever today,” said Dinja.

The World Cup final gets under way in Omaha, USA, on 4-8 April. At the end of the qualifying season Isabell Werth heads the standings, followed by Ingrid Klimke, and Dinja.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.