Dun mare tops Brightwells’ Welsh cob sale at £25,500

A Welsh section D mare with an enviable list of achievements under saddle topped the 2019 Brightwells’ Autumn Cob Sales (30 October-1 November).

Top lot was the flashy six-year-old dun Llanarth Fair Lady (Penlangrug Deio x Llanarth Pam Evans), owned by the Hughes family, who was sold for a trade topping £25,500 to the Alford family where she will continue her career under saddle. Her producer Katy Marriott-Payne rode the mare in the sale ring where she displayed her fabulous paces to the crowds.

Fair Lady was a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) finalist this season in both open Welsh cob and junior ranks. She took third place in the latter final. She was auctioned with her ticket to the mountain and moorland ridden final at Olympia, a qualification she picked up at the BSPS Heritage championships last month.

The £25,500 price tag is the second-highest price to have ever been reached at the sales with the record being set last year when the Welsh section C stallion Tyrllawn Rolls-Royce sold for £45,000.

The top young stock lot was Andrew Thomas’ filly foal Caederwen Miss Monroe (Waunoris Golden Boy x Caederwen Merch Euraidd), which was knocked down for £13,500. The striking palamino found a new home with Carol Prater of the Rhencullen stud.

The Welsh section D: the 'native cobs' with power, action and presence While there is no maximum height requirement, it is desirable that the section D retains pony character and true Welsh

Dun mares were certainly popular as Glyn Anderson’s five-year-old Welsh section C Tyntyla Catkin (Cadfach Who Dunnit x Tyntyla Catrin) scored an impressive price of £10,000.

Prices were high across the board as the sale averaged in excess of £1,400 per lot, a level which has not been achieved for some time.

