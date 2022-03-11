Showjumping superstar’s first auctioned embryo sells for five figures





The first embryo of five-star grand prix-winning showjumper Lizziemary to be auctioned has been sold for €50,000 (£41,972).

Lizziemary, whose success came under Israel’s Dani G Waldman and Ireland’s Billy Twomey, retired from competition in 2021, aged 15. Her career included King George V victory at Hickstead in 2016 with Billy, as well as CSI5* grand prix titles at Cascais, Berlin and Florida with Dani.

The British-bred mare, by Cabri D’Elle out of Acord II mare Amanda Lear, was also partnered by Dani at two European Championships and the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

Her unborn foal, by Emerald, was sold at the Youhorse.auction on 8 March to a client of Alan Waldman, co-organiser of the auction and Dani’s husband, for the five-figure sum.

“It will be an amazing foaling season for those who bought from our breeding auction for there were many very special ones, which was reflected by the bidding”, said auction co-organiser Mario Everse.

He added that it “took a while” to persuade connections to auction the Lizziemary embryo, “but the result made up for the reluctance”.

A full brother to the highly decorated H&M All In was also sold. The embryo, by Kashmir Van Schuttershof out of an Andiamo mare, was knocked down to a French buyer for €36,000 (£30,220).

H&M All In’s spectacular record with Sweden’s Peder Fredricson features the 2017 individual European Championship crown and team silver, back-to-back Olympic individual silver medals at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, and Olympic team gold at last summer’s Games.

The full brother of multiple CSI5* grand prix winner Halifax Van Het Kluizebos was among the other notable sales, selling to his new home for €24,000 (£20,147).

The most expensive broodmare was Chaccothiara PS. The Chacco-Blue daughter, who is in foal to Dominator Z, sold to Poland for €26,000 (£21,826).

