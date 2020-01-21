Legal case over horse being put down sparks warning *H&H Plus*

Yard and horse owners are being encouraged to have written agreements in place to cover the authorisation of emergency veterinary treatment after an owner took action against her vet when her colicking horse was put down in her absence
The 2019 legal battle was brought after the horse was put down, rather than undergoing colic surgery, when its owner was not present.
