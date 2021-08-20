Leading showjumper recovering from ‘horrendous’ fall at young horse show





Showjumper Nigel Coupe has been injured in a fall at the Al Shira’aa Bolesworth Young Horse Championships (18-22 August).

The 50-year-old rider, who has represented Great Britain on Nations Cup teams, was competing his homebred Argento mare Cut Above in the seven-year-old qualifier class on Wednesday (18 August) when the accident happened.

A spokesman for the show said: “He immediately received attention from our medical professionals on site. He was transferred to hospital and is receiving the very best of care.

“Nigel’s horse Cut Above also received immediate veterinary attention on site, and as a precaution was taken to a nearby centre of veterinary excellence for further assessment.”

An air ambulance was called as a precautionary measure but was not required.

Fellow showjumper Geoff Billington described the fall as “horrendous”, adding that Nigel had “escaped with a broken shoulder and concussion, battered and bruised, but all the scans are clear”.

Nigel, who is based in Preston, Lancs, rode to high-profile success in recent years on the gelding Golvers Hill.

The partnership won the 2017 Hickstead Derby, and the Cock o’ the North at the Great Yorkshire Show a few weeks later, and were crowned Horse of the Year Show’s leading showjumper of the year that October.

