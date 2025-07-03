‘She’s welcome back any time!’ Olympic gold medallist guest-edits Horse & Hound





Olympic gold medal-winning eventer Laura Collett joins an illustrious list of names as she has become a guest editor of Horse & Hound.

The multiple five-star winner took the reins for this week’s edition of the magazine, which she said was a “surreal experience”.

“H&H is the only thing I ever read as a child,” she said. “My English teacher asked Mum at a parents’ evening how much reading I did and she replied: ‘The whole of H&H magazine, once a week.’ I remember how excited I was to get my first front cover, with Rayef in 2011, and I still get excited now!”

Laura chose the subjects for articles and features in the magazine; she said she was thrilled to be able to grill John Whitaker, “because he’s an icon and I wanted to delve into his mindset of how he stays at the top for so long”.

Laura’s superstar medal winner London 52 features on the cover, and she talks about how she cherishes every ride with “Dan” – “because I’ll never have another like him”.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said the team was honoured and grateful that Laura agreed to the guest edit.

“For an Olympic gold medallist to take the time out of her busy schedule during the event season to work with features editor Martha Terry to create her ideal issue is incredibly generous,” she said. “She joins an illustrious list of former H&H guest editors from Carl Hester to Nick Skelton, William Fox-Pitt to Pippa Funnell.

“It was fascinating to find out what Laura wanted to know, what she wanted to ask of other riders and what she chose to feature. Laura wanted to interview one of her idols, John Whitaker, and from her questions we found out a few things we didn’t know despite years of featuring John in H&H. One day no doubt Laura will be the idol being interviewed by a future gold medallist, as she is already inspiring the next generation.

“The magazine even went to press early, prompting the team to say Laura is welcome back any time!”

