For Pleasure three-year-old is top lot at Kingsman Elite Sport Auction

By Penny Richardson

The top lot of the first sport horse auction to be held during the international showjumping show at Keysoe was a scopey For Pleasure x Dynamo gelding.

He was sold to a phone buyer from the USA for £24,000 during the sale in which 10 of 14 three-year-olds put forward found new homes.

A large audience arrived for the evening event yesterday (3 July) hosted by Kingsman Equine, a Gloucestershire-based company founded specifically to source sport horses and run elite auctions.

Showjumper Carron Nicol took two new horses home to Warwickshire. She first paid £14,500 for a black Nouma DAuzay daughter, a big mare with plenty of jump. Then the enormous-jumping grey gelding Diablo, by Durango VDL, went into Carron’s shopping basket for £14,000.

“I’m delighted because I’d earmarked both these horses before the auction,” she said. “I love a black horse and it’s a real bonus that the mare is already backed, while Diablo was my absolute favourite when I looked at the catalogue.

“I haven’t had to pay a fortune for either of them and they both have lovely characters. Temperament means a lot to me because my horses are part of the family.”

Kingsman Elite Sport Auction prices

Lot 1: Valor Z (Vagrant Z x Chellano Z stallion) £9,500 not sold

Lot 2: Lazora (Lantino x Ferro mare) £7,500

Lot 3: Lady Balu (Bubalu VDL x Tolan R mare) £17,000 not sold

Lot 4: Camillus S Z (Cicero Z x Chin Chin stallion) £15,000

Lot 5: Lola (Durango VDL x Conterno Grande mare) £6,000 not sold

Lot 6: For Your Pleasure (For Pleasure x Dynamo gelding) £24,000

Lot 7: Lacarda (Dallas VDL x Aerobic mare) £13,000

Lot 8: Action Time Z (Action Breaker x Indoctro stallion) £17,000

Lot 9: Formidable SLR Z (For Pleasure x Carthago Z stallion) £12,000

Lot 10: Corazon Z (Cicero z x Negro stallion) £10,000

Lot 11: not forward

Lot 12: Unnamed (Nouma D’Auzay x Quidam’s Rubin mare) £14,500

Lot 13: not forward

Lot 14: Unnamed (I’m Special De Muze x Clinton gelding) £7,500

Lot 15: Diablo (Durango VDL x Harley VDL gelding) £14,000

Lot 16: Unnamed (Quasimodo Z x Mister Blue gelding) £9,500 not sold

