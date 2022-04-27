Two horses held at Kentucky first-trot-up as 45 presented including five British runners





Two home side horses were sent to the holding box at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event first trot-up this afternoon (27 April), but both passed on re-inspection.

The ground jury – president Nick Burton (Great Britain) and members Christian Steiner (Austria) and Gretchen Butts (USA) – first sent Booli Selmayr’s ride Millfield Lancando, owned by his rider Kelly Morgan and Jacqueline Thorne, to the holding box.

He was followed by Newmarket Jack, ridden by Alexandra MacLeod and owned by his rider and her mother Carla.

However, nervous moments for the riders, who are both first-timers at five-star, were resolved when the horses were given the nod second time around.

US Olympian Doug Payne was also asked to trot his ride Quantum Leap a second time straight after his first presentation, but he was then approved to continue by the ground jury.

As is usual at the Kentucky Kentucky Three-Day Event first trot-up, the horses who have flown in from Europe were presented first because they are kept separate from the North American-based horses for biosecurity reasons.

Seven horses have travelled from Europe this time. Britain has five runners in Pippa Funnell’s rides Majas Hope and Maybach, Yasmin Ingham’s Banzai Du Loir and Sarah Bullimore’s Corouet, plus US-based Brit Leslie Law starts on Voltaire De Tre’.

Jonelle Price represents New Zealand on McClaren, Michael Jung is Germany’s sole starter on FischerChipmunk FRH and Joseph Murphy brings forward Calmaro for Ireland.

All the European runners looked well today, with Maybach one of a few horses who was a little spooky and jumpy after the turn at the top of the trot-up strip.

Kentucky is welcoming spectators back this year after running behind closed doors last year and being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19. A good crowd turned out for today’s trot-up in brilliant sunshine.

