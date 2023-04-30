One horse withdrawn plus one spun at Kentucky final trot-up





Two horses have left the five-star competition following the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event final trot-up this morning.

US rider Megan O’Donoghue withdrew her own and William Duhring’s Palm Crescent, who was 16th overnight having added just 2.4 cross-country time-faults to her dressage score, before the inspection.

The ground jury of Christina Klingspor, Angela Tucker and Peter Shaw sent two horses to the holding box – Liz Halliday-Sharp’s ride Deniro Z, owned by Ocala Horse Properties (17th overnight), and Erin Kanara’s Campground, owned by Marnie Kelly (18th overnight).

On re-inspection, Campground was passed but Deniro Z was not, so will not go forward to the showjumping. Liz still holds third with her other ride, Miks Master C.

As usual at the Kentucky Three-Day Event final trot-up, for biosecurity reasons, the European-based horses trotted up first, followed by those from the US.

Britain still has five pairs in the competition, with Tom McEwen and Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin the best placed in second, less than a fence behind the home side’s Tamie Smith and Mai Baum.

David Doel and Gillian Jonas’ Galileo Nieuwmoed hold eighth place.

Zara Tindall is 17th with Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair, Yasmin Ingham 20th with The Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai Du Loir and Kirsty Chabert 22nd with Classic VI, owned by Carole Somers, Kate Ward and Kirsty’s father John Johnston.

The five-star showjumping is scheduled to get underway at 2pm local time (7pm British time).

