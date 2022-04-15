Kentucky Three-Day Event drawn order: find out when your favourites will ride





The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event drawn order has been revealed, with the home-side combination of Buck Davidson and the veteran campaigner Jak My Style will be the first pair into the arena.

A total of 56 combinations are on the start list for the 2022 five-star (28 April to 1 May), presented by Mars Equestrian, including four British riders.

The dressage is split across the afternoons of Thursday (28 April, from 1pm) and Friday (29 April, from 12.30pm) in Kentucky’s provisional schedule.

US-based Olympic gold medallist Leslie Law and Tre’ Brook’s Voltaire De Tre’ will be the first British combination to start on Thursday, wearing the number seven bib.

Former Kentucky winner Pippa Funnell is drawn as the next Brit to go, with her own and Marek Sebestak’s Majas Hope. The 2019 European team silver medal-winning 15-year-old gelding is also entered for Badminton Horse Trials and will only start at one of these two spring five-stars.

Pippa is also drawn last to go on the second of her two entered rides, the 11-year-old Jaguar Mail son Maybach, owned by S.H.E Eventing.

The Friday late-afternoon dressage session is heavy on the Brits, who make up three of the final eight combinations in the draw. Yasmin Ingham and her 2021 Blenheim CCI4*-L winner Banzai Du Loir, owned by Janette Chinn and Sue Davies, will wear number 49. Sarah Bullimore and her individual European bronze medal-winner Corouet, who she co-owns with husband Brett and the Kew Jumping Syndicate, are drawn 53rd, with Pippa rounding off the card.

Joseph Murphy is the sole Irish competitor crossing the pond and is drawn 32nd with his own, Claire and Charlie Mayne and Annette O’Callaghan’s Calmaro. The 11-year-old gelding, who finished 14th on his five-star debut at Pau in the autumn, also holds a Badminton entry.

Three-time winner Michael Jung, who scored his hat-trick with the superstar mare FischerRocana FST, is drawn 36th with his Tokyo Olympic ride Fischerchipmunk FRH. This means the German rider is likely to start his campaign for a fourth Kentucky title around lunchtime on Friday afternoon.

Boyd Martin and his 2021 Maryland 5 Star winner On Cue will be ones to watch in the early Thursday session. The duo are drawn fourth to go, and will be followed down the centre line by Doug Payne and his Tokyo ride Vandiver. Both Boyd and Doug will also be in action on Friday with their respective second rides, Tsetserleg TSF (drawn 33rd) and Quantum Leap (drawn 45th).

Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus, whose results include ninth at Burghley 2019, are drawn ninth, but also have a Badminton entry.

Former winner Phillip Dutton, who lifted the trophy in 2008 with Connaught, is another of the early home-side contenders to watch. He wears number 13 with the 11-year-old Sea Of Clouds.

Trailblazer Buck holds the most entries, with three other rides in addition to pathfinder Jak My Style. The 2022 schedule states that competitors can ride a maximum of four horses in the CCI5*. Buck is drawn 19th on Erroll Gobey, 35th on his own Sorocaima and 54th on Carlevo, owned by Katherine O’Brien.

