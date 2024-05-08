Relief as man bowled over by loose horse during grand prix escapes serious injury





The horse, rider and member of the Kentucky Horse Park’s arena crew who were involved in a frightening incident during a grand prix have all escaped serious injury.

Blue Movie (“Carrots”), ridden by US-based Australian showjumper Rowan Willis, unseated her rider in the first round of the Kentucky CSI4* invitational grand prix on 27 April and knocked over a Kentucky team member in the ring while running loose. She then jumped out of the main arena into the park.

Rowan said that he is “relieved to say that everybody involved is okay” after the “unfortunate incident”.

“Whilst it could have been much worse, it is definitely a sharp reminder of how unpredictable horses can be, especially when spooked,” he said, in a social media post on 29 April.

He added that his thoughts are with the member of the arena crew “who unfortunately experienced the full force of this powerful mare”.

“I hope you have a speedy recovery and I thank you for the work you do to keep the riders and our horses as safe as possible when competing in the ring,” said Rowan.

“I am very grateful to Split Rock, EEI [Equestrian Event, Inc] and all the ground staff for acting quickly and in Carrots’ best interest to minimise any further harm.

“Carrots has been checked by vets, she is thankfully uninjured and is now in her field eating grass.”

A statement from the show said that the gentleman who was hurt “sustained no significant injuries”.

“He was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital as a precaution and was released last night [27 April],” it added.

“He got the wind knocked out of him and is a bit sore, but overall is in good condition and will recover fully.

“The horse and rider are completely fine.”

