Joules in administration, a one in a million eventer, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Joules going into administration

The fashion brand popular among equestrians has gone into administration, putting 1,600 jobs and 132 stores at risk. The firm announced on Monday (14 November) that its board had resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint administrators after rescue talks failed, and in the latest update it was confirmed joint administrators had been appointed for Joules Group Plc and Joules Limited. “Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern during this vitally important Christmas trading period while we assess options for the group, including a possible sale,” said Mr Wright, head of restructuring at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator.

2. A one in a million five-star horse

Tributes have been paid to event horse Westwood Mariner, who has died aged 21. “Rooney”, who completed Burghley in 2014 with Piggy March, and was ridden by Polly Stockton, Ruth Edge and Izzy Taylor, was bought by Ella Woodhead in 2015. His last season with Ella was in 2018 and he retired after finishing 2nd at the Bicton CIC2* (now three-star). “He was just lovely. He was like a dog and so kind and gentle; you could do anything with him and he was that one in a million horse for me. Everything we had together is happy memories,” said Ella.

3. Black Friday

This year’s shopping bonanza begins on Friday 25 November, and we have rounded up some of the best horsey deals released so far. Whether you’re looking for a new rug, some competition gear for next season, or you want to get ahead on your Christmas shopping, don’t miss your chance to grab a bargain. We’ll be updating this guide as more offers are released, so be sure to check back.

