New whip and spur rules, HOYS judges and other things the horse world is talking about





New whip and spur rules making a difference

Rules brought in by British Showjumping, the Pony Club and British Riding Clubs are having an effect, it has been reported. Across the organisations whips may only be used to back up leg aids, never as discipline or punishment of the horse – and in Pony Club, spurs may only be worn by riders who have passed the C+ test or had an assessment showing they understand their use, and have a stable enough lower leg to wear them appropriately. Leading physiotherapist Gillian Tabor was stewarding at an Eggesford Hunt branch mini showjumping competition in early January, and said the rules are making a difference. “All the kids had their tack checked as they came into the warm-up and anyone carrying a whip, I asked if they knew the rules and they all did. I don’t know if there were fewer children carrying them, but we didn’t have to pull anyone up [for misuse],” she said.

Read this story in full

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) judges confirmed

Grandstand Media has announced the ride and conformation judges for the light horse classes at HOYS (8-12 October). This reverts to normal processes for HOYS; last year, the judges’ names were not revealed until the morning of each competition, to mark the show’s 75th anniversary year. “The show horses and ponies competing at Horse of the Year Show are the pinnacle of showing excellence, and the judges responsible for awarding such prestigious titles are no strangers to these high standards of horsemanship,” a Grandstand spokesperson said.

Find out who will be judging

Money-saving measures launched to help owners

A vet practice has launched a “ground-breaking” equine health scheme to help owners seek preventative care for their horses. Hook Norton Veterinary Group director Sam Cutts said: “We’re aware that people’s disposable income is being tightened at the moment. We launched the scheme because we’ve got clients who really want to look after their horses as best as they can, but were starting to worry about the cost of calling the vet and therefore were potentially sitting on things – and then inevitably these can become bigger problems.” Insurance provider SEIB, and British Eventing have also launched reward platforms to help “give back”.

Read this story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now