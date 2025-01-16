Money-saving measures launched to help horse owners





Money-saving measures and rewards platforms have been launched to help equestrians in tough times – as owners are reminded that “prevention is better than cure”.

As the cost of living continues to be a concern for many, a number of equestrian businesses and organisations have launched initiatives to ease financial pressures.

For some time, many vet practices have offered pay-monthly equine health plans, often including annual vaccinations and dental checks, worm egg counts and discounts on routine visits or procedures.

Oxfordshire-based independent practice Hook Norton Veterinary Group (HNVG) has taken this a step further with its “groundbreaking” £30-monthly Equiplan Gold scheme. It offers free pre-booked routine examinations, annual hoof balance X-rays, a 50% discount on lameness examinations and a 10% discount on Agria insurance among its benefits – as well as vaccinations, dental treatment and a worming programme.

HNVG director Sam Cutts told H&H the scheme was launched to help owners seek preventative health care for their horses.

“We’re aware that people’s disposable income is being tightened at the moment. We launched the scheme because we’ve got clients who really want to look after their horses as best as they can, but were starting to worry about the cost of calling the vet and therefore were potentially sitting on things – and then inevitably these can become bigger problems,” she said.

“It’s about prevention rather than cure, and trying to say to people, ‘We want to work with you to keep your horses as healthy as possible’ rather than having a situation where people turn to ‘Dr Google’ or bury their heads in the sand because they’re worried about the cost.”

Ms Cutts added that the practice “heavily promotes” hoof balance X-rays and it “made sense to make these affordable”.

“We know that an enormous number of lamenesses come from potentially poor foot balance. If people can do these X-rays once a year, rather than thinking, ‘It’s several hundreds of pounds and I can’t afford it,’ then we can work with farriers with this extra information provided by X-rays,” she said.

British Horse Society (BHS) chief operating officer Sarah Phillips told H&H rising costs can create “added pressures” for owners.

“There are many effective steps owners and carers can take to minimise spending. It is essential, however, to prioritise your horse’s health and welfare, even during tough times,” she said.

“Avoid false economies, such as skipping vaccinations, dental check-ups or hoof maintenance, as these can lead to serious health issues and higher costs in the long run. It is of vital importance that your horses’ care and welfare is at the forefront of your decision-making. The BHS horse care and welfare helpline is here to provide advice and support about all aspects of a horse’s wellbeing”.

Insurance provider SEIB has launched a rewards programme for its classic horse insurance policyholders, designed to “give back”. SEIB Rewards offers discounts, giveaways and special offers from equestrian brands, including Dengie, Equine Faecal Egg Count Solutions and PolyJumps.

“We’re committed to expanding the programme to offer our classic horse insurance policyholders increasing value. We’re excited about the partnerships already established and those on the horizon,” said SEIB’s digital marketing manager Katie Oswald.

Last month British Eventing (BE) announced changes to its membership offering, including more subsidised training, allowing payment for membership and training in three interest-free instalments, and a new rewards platform giving high-street discounts and offers with BE’s equestrian partners (news, 19 December 2024).

“We know times are hard and understand how difficult balancing the books can be. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that we can offer the best value offering possible to our members, while ensuring we can cover our costs and continue to reinvest back into the sport we all love,” said BE chief executive Rosie Williams.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now