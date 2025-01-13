



Three-time Olympic champion breaks pelvis

Multiple Olympic dressage champion Anky van Grunsven is recovering after breaking her pelvis in a riding accident. The fall occurred on New Year’s Eve, two days before the Dutch star’s 57th birthday. The rider said: “Lucky accident; no surgery required. I won’t be on horseback for a while and will try to walk again first.”

World’s oldest horse dies aged 36

An Arab mare previously recorded as the world’s oldest horse has died aged 36. Record-holder Echoquette died “suddenly and unexpectedly” from acute liver failure at her home in Texas, US, according to Guinness World Records. The mare’s life was not only long, but also described as “extraordinary”. Although Echoquette held this official title, H&H reported last year that the horse thought to be the UK’s oldest is Roana, a pony who was still looking fabulous at 45.

Tribute to a much-loved horse of a lifetime

The owners of a much-loved family horse described as a “glorified carthorse” have paid tribute to their supercob, Half A Guinness (Pepsi), who evented and fulfilled the dreams of three generations, as well as previously being shortlisted for the Horse & Hound Awards in the Agria Horse of a Lifetime category.

Carrie Mitchell’s gelding was “surrounded by his family” when put down aged 34 at the end of last year, having been enjoying hacking up until his final weeks.

