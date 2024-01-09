A jockey’s impressive acrobatics on his way to bagging a winner, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. “It’s all a bit mad” says jockey, who’s gone viral

The amazing recovery of a rising star of jump racing has gone viral after young jockey Joe Anderson pulled out an impressive recovery to claim the biggest win of his racing career to date at Plumpton racecourse on Sunday, 7 January. “My phone hasn’t stopped. It’s all a bit mad,” Joe told H&H. A mistake by his ride, the Neil Mulholland-trained seven-year-old gelding Transmission, during the hurdle race left Joe hanging on sideways with both his legs on one side of the horse. But not one to give up, Joe demonstrated his strength and agility by managing to get back astride his mount. Regaining his stirrups proved to be a further challenge, so he was forced to ride another circuit of the course, successfully clearing four hurdles along the way, before getting his feet back in the irons and riding out the horse to be first past the post. Well done, that man!

2. What a +£77.5m property looks like…

The figures are beyond comprehension of most of us, but yes there is an equestrian property on the market for this eye-watering sum. Near San Diego in southern California, the main house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a wine cellar and billiards room. The equestrian facilities include a 27-stable main yard, plus an additional barn of eight stables. There are three sand arenas, plenty of paddocks within its 77 acres, two horsewalkers, a grand prix showjumping field and private hacking routes. There is also a 15-acre lake, a six-unit apartment building and two detached guest houses, plus a private tennis court, a 25ft pool and a “recreation pavilion” with a two-lane bowling alley, bar and gym. So when we can we move in?!

3. Are young horse classes a “good thing”?

The debate about whether young horse classes are a “good thing”, or whether they encourage the over-production of talented young horses who then do not go on to fulfil their potential as elite competition horses, is one that attracts polarising opinions. But what does the data show and what does an expert think? We’ve looked at horses that have taken part in the World Breeding Championships and spoken to renowned sport horse clinician and equine orthopaedics specialist Dr Rachel Murray to get her view.

