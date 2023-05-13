“It’s only taken me 76 years to win here!” Amateur’s joy with home-produced cob





A 76-year-old rider ticked off another mark on her bucket list, as she triumphed in the Martin Collins Enterprises Royal Windsor amateur cob class at the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Avril Bartolomy’s ride was her own and her husband Robin’s Epimetheus (Em), a 10-year-old bay maxi cob, who Avril produces from home.

“I’ve been second here at Windsor three times, last year with Em and twice with my now retired maxi cob, Clantara Shadow Play,” said Avril. “It’s only taken me 76 years to win here! This is the one thing I wanted to do before I retire.”

Avril bought Em, who was started by cob specialist Lynn Russell, from a family friend.

“My friend came over to go hacking and noted that Em was for sale,” said Avril. “At 75 years old, I wasn’t in the market for a new horse, but Robin and I both loved him so much that we bought him.”

Last term, Avril and Em finished their season by standing fifth in the open maxi cob of the year final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). The pair are also off to the Royal International final in July in both amateur and open cob classes.

“I’ve never sat on anything like him,” Avril added. “He’s a true gentleman and is an amazing sit on, which helped him come up to win after his initial second place pull.”

Ali Talbot and 13-year-old lightweight contender Bling Cobsby, a former open cob champion at Windsor Castle, posted second place in the Royal Windsor amateur cob class.

