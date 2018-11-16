German eventing star beats British world champion in indoor derby

Ingrid Klimke triumphed in front of a home crowd at the eventing indoor derby at the Stuttgart German Masters, pipping Britain’s Ros Canter to the win.

In a turn of events reminiscent of the 2018 World Equestrian Games, Ros was the provisional leader with Ingrid the last to jump.

In Tryon, a showjumping clear by Ros and a rolled pole from Ingrid secured team and individual gold for Ros and the Brits, while Ingrid dropped to third.

But in a reversal a fortune, a speedy clear from the German rider in Stuttgart on Wednesday (14 November) clinched the win, with Ros and Las Vegas close behind in second.

“I’m so happy,” said Ingrid, who was riding the 14-year-old Trakehner gelding Parmenides.

“They were 150 seconds of pure fun today. It’s such a joy to ride here, the support you get from the crowd is incredible.”

Ros had a quick turnaround to make it back to Britain in time for a demo at Hartpury on Thursday night.

“That was a lot of fun,” she posted on social media.

“How cool is Las Vegas? Just pipped by Ingrid but it’s definitely given me the [eventer derby] bug.”

In third was British-based New Zealand eventer Jesse Campbell riding the eight-year-old Diachello.

A cheering crowd of 7,500 spectators watched the class on the opening evening of the show.

Laura Collett and Parkfield Quintessential were the next best of the British contingent, finishing 10th.

Imogen Murray and Shannondale Vintage, Guy Woods and Algorithm and Fiona Kashel and The Rebel County completed the British line-up.

US rider Tiana Coudray’s 17-year-old grey sustained a soft tissue injury during his round and was transported out of the arena to the stables, where he was cared for by vets.

Tiana thanked everyone for their messages of support and said the horse was resting comfortably in his stable that night. He has since been given the go-ahead by vets to travel home.

