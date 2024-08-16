Ice cream made from horse milk, better stabling for welfare, and other things the horse world is talking about





Horse milk ice cream

A new study published by researchers in Poland has revealed that mare’s milk can produce ‘pleasant tasting’ ice cream. Pasteurised mare’s milk was used to prepare four different ice creams – with varying additional yoghurt cultures and sweetener inulin. Tests were then carried out to determine factors including how fast the ice cream melted, the consistency and creaminess, how the different ice creams tasted, their nutritional values, and overall appearance. The ice cream received a thumbs up on taste – and the researchers said that there had been “growing interest” in the use of mare’s milk in food production.

Read the full story

Keeping stabled horses happy and healthy

Does your horse spend time indoors? Vet Kieran O’Brien says thanks to continued research we can greatly improve the lives of horses who are stabled with “a little thought and a willingness to challenge the preconceived ideas of how they should be kept”. From providing adequate air flow and space, allowing horses to interact, reviewing bedding options, and considering what you are feeding, there are many ways to “mitigate the social, nutritional, and health issues caused by stabling”.

Read this feature in full

A three-bed home and a fab little yard

Are you in the market for a new equestrian property? Greenfields Farm, in Essex, is on the market. The bungalow, bordered by a formal garden with a small pond, features a farmhouse-style kitchen, living room log burner, and large bedrooms. For your equine needs, you can enjoy eight stables, feed and tackroom, barn, and five post-and-rail paddocks across 13 acres. There is lots to do nearby with four equestrian centres all within a 40-minute drive, plus cross-country schooling.

Check out Greenfields Farm

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now