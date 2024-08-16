Ice cream made from horse milk, better stabling for welfare, and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse milk ice cream
A new study published by researchers in Poland has revealed that mare’s milk can produce ‘pleasant tasting’ ice cream. Pasteurised mare’s milk was used to prepare four different ice creams – with varying additional yoghurt cultures and sweetener inulin. Tests were then carried out to determine factors including how fast the ice cream melted, the consistency and creaminess, how the different ice creams tasted, their nutritional values, and overall appearance. The ice cream received a thumbs up on taste – and the researchers said that there had been “growing interest” in the use of mare’s milk in food production.
Keeping stabled horses happy and healthy
Does your horse spend time indoors? Vet Kieran O’Brien says thanks to continued research we can greatly improve the lives of horses who are stabled with “a little thought and a willingness to challenge the preconceived ideas of how they should be kept”. From providing adequate air flow and space, allowing horses to interact, reviewing bedding options, and considering what you are feeding, there are many ways to “mitigate the social, nutritional, and health issues caused by stabling”.
A three-bed home and a fab little yard
Are you in the market for a new equestrian property? Greenfields Farm, in Essex, is on the market. The bungalow, bordered by a formal garden with a small pond, features a farmhouse-style kitchen, living room log burner, and large bedrooms. For your equine needs, you can enjoy eight stables, feed and tackroom, barn, and five post-and-rail paddocks across 13 acres. There is lots to do nearby with four equestrian centres all within a 40-minute drive, plus cross-country schooling.
