



This Essex property would make the perfect family base or small livery yard.

Greenfields Farm is a three bed home situated just outside the village of Sible Hedingham and is a short distance from the towns of Braintree (22 mins), Colchester (39 mins), Bishop’s Stortford (46 mins) and Cambridge (45 mins).

You can catch a direct service from Braintree to London Liverpool Street in as little as an hour.

Equestrian centres in the area include Finchingfield (15 mins), Codham Park (14 mins), Boyton Hall (38 mis) and Attridges (36 mins).

Go cross-country schooling at Horseheath (30 mins).

Enjoy a day at the races at Chelmsford (27 mins) and Newmarket (51 mins).

If you like your hunting, head out with the Essex & Suffolk.

Greenfields Farm is on the market for £1.15m with Fenn Wright Estate Agents. Let’s take a look around…

The yard consists of eight stables, rug and tack room, pole barn and feed room.

There are five post-and-rail paddocks and a 20x60m Charles Britton arena. The property comprises 13 acres in all.

The house is an extended chalet bungalow is bordered by a formal garden with a small pond, which continues to the left of the driveway. There’s also an external utility/office that overlooks the yard.

The farmhouse-style kitchen is large and features a Rayburn and pantry cupboard, which has a porch stable door leading to the courtyard. The living room has a large inset log burner.

The ground floor is also home to the family bathroom, study and third bedroom.

There are two further bedrooms upstairs, plus a shower room.

