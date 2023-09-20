Ian Stark, final farewell to a top stallion, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Ian Stark to step down from course-designing

Three-time Badminton winner Ian Stark has confirmed he will step down from designing cross-country courses at the end of 2024 following his 70th birthday. “I’d always planned [to stop at] the end of next year, and I’ve decided to stick with it,” he said, adding that the 2024 Maryland five-star at Fair Hill will be his final event as a course-designer. “I’ve had a great time with all my eventing, course-designing, all the other bits and bobs from the racing world and commentating; I’ve had a pretty good go of it all. I think I should go out when people still want me, than to be still hanging around when they want rid of me!”

2. Farewell to a top sire

Diane Jordan and family’s influential Welsh section C stallion Wyken Rob Roy has died aged 31. The bay stallion, who stood at just 12.3hh, was a renowned sire who produced many Royal International and Horse of the Year Show finalists, Royal Welsh winners and Olympia best of breeds. “Robbie” was also a winner of the Kellythorpes Welsh section C sire of the year award nine times, including in 2023. “He was such a loving, sweet stallion who was so cheeky, but never nasty in the slightest. He was an extremely clever pony, too,” said Diane. “He really did mark his youngsters; you can spot a Robbie baby a mile off.”

Baby memories of Izilot DHI

We’ve delved into the archives to find footage of Ros Canter’s Blenheim winner Izilot DHI learning his cross-country basics as a green five-year-old. Ros and the 10-year-old gelding, who she owns with Alex Moody, triumphed in a gripping showdown with world champions and 2021 Blenheim victors Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir. Watch Izilot DHI learn how to tackle skinny fences at the link below – and if you fancy a peek at further evidence at just how far he has come, take a look at a video of his first event, which Ros shared after their 2022 Burgham win.

