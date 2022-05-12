‘I questioned whether to give up on him’: perseverance pays off for winning home-bred at Royal Windsor





The opening showjumping class at Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Equitop GLME Foxhunter, was won by Emily Sage with her very exciting home-bred Cadiz Z.

But while the seven-year-old shone in the ring today, producing a lightning quick clear and showing tremendous scope, it’s been a long, and at times rocky, road producing the gelding, whom Emily describes as “a bit worried” about a lot of things.

“He was a bit tricky to break in – he was very worried and it took a long time but it was worth persevering,” said Emily of her first home-bred, who is out of her former jumping mare Caesar Van De Helle.

“At one point I did question whether we were going to get anywhere with him, whether to give up – he was never nasty, just panicking, looking behind him and running. Just very scared. And still now, if you move too quickly around him, he gets worried. But he’s a lot more confident and playful, and he’s just a lovely horse now, he’s very brave in the ring.

“He’s really good in these situations, he’s done quite a bit now,” added Emily after her win at Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“He’s very quick so I knew I could be fast on him and trust him to jump the fences because he’s always careful. So it was a lovely place to win at!”

Cadiz Z is by the stallion Corydon Van T&L (Cornado x Chacco-Blue) and despite his dam being a 16hh grey, Cadiz has developed into a towering bay. One of his best achievements was winning a six-year-old leg of the World Breeding Championships at Lanaken last year. He’ll be aimed for the seven-year-old championship this year.

“For a first foal he’s very big!” said Emily, who has two more offspring out of the same mare and an Argento foal due this year. “Caesar Van De Helle was my favourite mare, one of the first horses I ever bought as a teenager, and she’s 19 now.

“Other than the home-breds, I get most of my horses as youngsters from my brother-in-law Tom Williams. It’s nice to get to know them that way.”

It’s certainly been a great way to start Royal Windsor Horse Show for Emily and her team.

“We left at 4am this morning!” said Emily. “But we nearly didn’t come at all because my 15-month old daughter has been poorly. It’s been worth it now though.”

