‘We do it all from home’: mother leads her daughter to glory at HOYS





A home-producing family from Lancashire hit the big time when their show pony lead rein contender stole the show in the Pardus Wealth mini show pony of the year championship at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). Champion, chosen by judge was Angela Calvert, was Emma Shepherd leading her daughter, seven-year-old Lilly-Mae Howard and their home-produced lead rein Woodview Iola.

The 11-year-old mare is by Woodview Filidori out of Ardenhall Spellbound. She was bred by the Barron family.

The trio qualified for HOYS at Stoneleigh Horse Show, after a run of six seconds.

“We’ve had Iola for three years and her previous connections, Vicky Harris and Sam Woolerton, have been so supportive of our journey with her,” said Emma. “I take my hat off to them as they did all the hard work with Iola when she was young.”

In 2022, Iola and Lilly were crowned supreme mini champions at the RIHS.

“We haven’t been back to Hickstead as there was no way we could top that result,” said Emma, who works full-time in an equine vet practice. “Prior to getting Iola I’d never done lead rein before. We do her totally from home, with help from Lilly’s grandparents. We hope that my son will ride Iola in lead rein classes next season.

“We’ve had a pretty tough year for personal reasons and today they [Lilly and Iola] have absolutely smashed it,” Emma added.

Reserve to Woodview Iola was Holly Smith riding Seamoor Lady Derby, handled by Craig Elenor. The mare, a former RIHS supreme winner, has reigned at HOYS in first ridden ranks in previous years.

In the Enablelink Ltd lead rein pony of hunter type of the year championship, the 15-year-old legend Priestwood Roc Star led the field for the second time.

The Welsh section B by Kingsmead Fanfare out of Carolinas Wildgoose last reigned here in 2021, and he’s won the RIHS in previous years.

Led by Sarah Emmerson, Kevin and Tracey Brady own him for their eight-year-old grandson Grayson Brady Brooke.

