How pentathlon’s riding decision could hit all equestrian sports, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The implications of modern pentathlon’s big decision

Some riders have been among those calling for showjumping to be dropped from the modern pentathlon, before and since the distressing scenes at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. But as hundreds of athletes from across the world join in opposition to the decision to remove the riding phase, and national federations have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try to overturn it, there may be wider implications for the horse world.

Without a social licence to operate, horse sport will not continue in the long term, and to many non-equestrian members of the public, the riding phase of the pentathlon is no different to eventing, dressage, racing or anything else. Public perception of all horse sport is affected by issues in all disciplines.

2. Storms batter the UK once again

Barely a week after Storm Arwen caused devastation across the country, leaving thousands of homes and businesses, including equestrian worming company Westgate, without power for days, Storm Barra arrived. Most of the country was covered by yellow warnings of extreme weather, as strong winds, heavy rain and snow and snow arrived, and gales and blizzards were forecast. The storm is not expected to be as severe as Arwen, but riders may want to look into new winter jackets, or turnout rugs for their horses.

In survival mode

3. Falsifying passports and the FEI vaccination system

A senior endurance figure who appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the FEI Tribunal suspended him for 20 months has had his suspension reduced. Pierre Arnould, former Belgian endurance national team leader and member of the FEI endurance committee, was found by the Tribunal to have falsified four horses’ FEI passports, using an FEI vet’s stamp and forged signature in vaccination records. CAS upheld the decision, and reduced the suspension to 14 months. But the panel raised concerns about the FEI vaccination system, highlighted by the case, and suggested a number of improvements that could make it more reliable.

