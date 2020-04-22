How is coronavirus affecting the horse industry? Survey aims to find out

Information gathered from those working in equestrianism on the effect of the coronavirus could deliver a key insight into the sector’s “true health”, it is believed.

The British Grooms Association (BGA) and Equestrian Employers Association (EEA) are running an online “impact survey” to find out what effect the pandemic and associated restrictions has had on those who work in the equestrian industry.

“With a focus on those who care for horses (grooms), and those who run equestrian businesses which employ staff, the survey will provide a more in-depth understanding of the true impact,” the questionnaire states.

BGA founder and executive director Lucy Katan told H&H: “It is critical to get as many as possible to complete it…. We need to know what is happening in our sector to equestrian businesses and to those that work with horses.

“The BGA and EEA are conducting the survey to ascertain the true impact of those working, and who have businesses, within the equestrian industry.

“The survey is critical to show what is happening to all who earn a livelihood in our sector, and is open to all grooms and equestrian businesses who employ staff.

“The results will provide a key insight into the true health and effects on the equestrian sector, both from a financial and mental health point of view.

“I believe that this survey is critical, as it shows what is happening to all the people that run businesses and earn a livelihood in our sector.”

The survey is open until Monday, 27 April.

