Poor working conditions linked to anxiety and depression in grooms





Poor working conditions are linked to anxiety and depression within the equestrian workforce, according to a new survey by an industry body.

An online survey by the British Grooms Association (BGA), which ran in October and was then independently analysed, revealed the human impact of poor working conditions for grooms in the industry.

The survey report concluded that its results reveal “the serious impact poor employment practices have on the mental health and wellbeing of grooms in the equestrian industry.”

“The survey findings point to a clear answer to the core question; yes, poor employment practices, such as unpaid work, lack of contracts, unsafe conditions and excessive hours, are linked to high levels of anxiety, depression and burnout among workers,” it stated.

“These conditions not only harm individuals but also destabilise and threaten the industry, contributing to high turnover, dissatisfaction, and a sense of vulnerability among the grooms who responded.”

It added that by “prioritising fair employment practices and mental health support, the industry has an opportunity to reduce stigma and foster a healthier, more supportive environment for its workforce”.

“Encouragingly, good employment practices, where they exist, can make a positive difference,” stated the report’s conclusion.

“Grooms who feel valued, supported, and safe report greater job satisfaction and improved wellbeing. Expanding these positive practices industry-wide is not just an ideal but a necessity and a legal, moral and ethical obligation. Taking these steps can foster a healthier, more resilient workforce, ultimately benefiting grooms, the horses they care for and the wider industry.”

A total of 551 people completed the survey and respondents come from a cross-section of the industry. The largest groups that took part work in livery yards (15.25%), eventing (13.61%) and various freelance or private yard roles (14.34%).

More than 63% of the respondents are aged between 18 to 35, and nearly 62% are BGA members.

A total of 91% of respondents believed that poor employment can greatly affect mental health and wellbeing, with 65% reporting experiencing anxiety and 58% describing feeling miserable.

More than half reported feeling depressed, which the report states is “likely linked to the ongoing stress and exploitation that many workers face”.

Only 11% of respondents reported no emotional impact from their work.

“Ignoring the employment and mental health issues highlighted by this survey not only harms individual grooms but also risks wider consequences for the equestrian industry as a whole,” added the report.

“Poor mental health among workers can lead to high turnover, increased absenteeism, and decreased productivity. These outcomes create a cycle where understaffed teams face even more intense workloads, exacerbating stress and mental health challenges.

“This self-perpetuating issue underlines the economic and operational costs of not addressing worker wellbeing, making a proactive approach to employment practices a matter of sustainability for the industry.”

On the flip side, the majority (59.67%) of respondents also reported that they had experienced good employment conditions, which made them feel valued and safe.

“This is significant, as it shows that fair practices, such as reasonable working hours and respectful treatment, foster higher job satisfaction, loyalty and mental wellbeing among employees,” added the report.

“Many respondents noted that positive employment experiences contributed to their decision to stay in the industry, demonstrating how supportive work environments encourage retention and contribute to a more stable workforce. This finding highlights the impact of employers who prioritise safety, fairness, and employee well-being on long-term retention.”

The report also said that responses showed that where good employment practices are in place, they contribute positively to employee morale.

“[This suggests] that an industry-wide commitment to fair practices could improve the overall quality of work life. Addressing systemic challenges could further extend these positive outcomes, helping create a more inclusive and supportive work culture industry-wide,” it stated.

The survey was analysed by Simone Sear, who has an MA in health research – specialising in organising health and wellbeing – and spent 15 years overseeing the development and delivery of Racing Welfare’s wellbeing services.

“The quantitative survey results reveal significant issues with employment conditions among grooms, reflecting high rates of breaches of employment rights alongside negative mental health impacts,” said Ms Sear.

“There is a strong connection between poor employment practices in the equestrian industry and adverse mental health outcomes for grooms. Wage-related issues, unsafe conditions, and excessive workloads contribute to high levels of anxiety, depression, and anger, suggesting systemic issues rather than isolated cases.”

BGA executive director Lucy Katan added that the association wanted to explore the potential link between poor employment and poor mental health in grooms.

“The results are not surprising to us as we receive a volume of calls stating the synergy, but they are shocking and a stain on our industry,” she said.

“Integrity is critical at this moment in time. We simply must urgently stamp out these illegal practices that are far too commonplace and will, before long, put our sector in the public spotlight, again.”

