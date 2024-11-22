A small act can go a long way – equestrian bosses urged to join Give Your Staff a Pizza Day





Equestrian bosses across the industry are being urged to take part in Give Your Staff a Pizza Day today (22 November).

As an annual initiative to round off its good employment week (18-22 November), the Equestrian Employers Association promotes this “tasty celebration as a simple yet deliciously fun way of rewarding grooms for their hard work and dedication”.

“The idea is simple: treat your team to pizza as a way of saying thank you,” an EEA spokesperson said.

“This small act of recognition can have a big impact on workplace morale, helping grooms and all equestrian employees to feel valued and creating a positive work environment.”

EEA chief executive Lucy Katan said taking time to recognise the hard work of staff is essential.

“Staff are the backbone of every business,” she said. “A gesture like providing pizza might seem small, but it shows your team that their hard work is noticed and appreciated.”

The EEA’s sister organisation the British Grooms Association added: “Today is all about recognising the great work that grooms do every day.

“Happy Give Your Staff a Pizza Day to all the fantastic yards who embrace good employment and have already told us they’ll be taking part.”

Training provider Haddon Training backed the call, saying small acts to show appreciation can go a long way to help boost morale and show staff they are valued.

The EEA’s Good Employment Week is an initiative “aimed at championing fair, professional, kind and compliant employment practices across the equestrian industry”.

“This important campaign highlights the importance of creating positive, supportive and legally compliant workplaces that attract and retain talented grooms,” an EEA spokesperson said.

