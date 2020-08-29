Horses take part in outdoor yoga in novel RDA fundraiser

You may have heard of doga, yoga with a dog, but now hoga could be on the cards.

The Wilton Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) came up with the idea of yoga involving horses as a novel way of raising money for the group, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown.

Kirsty Elliott from Yoga Within runs the sessions, during which the horses wander freely between participants.

Emma Bull, who facilitates equine-assisted learning at Wilton RDA. said the classes have been a success.

“The classes are a wonderful way to connect with nature in this beautiful rural setting,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic experience for both mind and body and the horses just wander around us while we focus on the yoga. The classes are suitable for all ages, everyone thoroughly enjoys the experience and the horses just tune into the very calm atmosphere that is created through the yoga.”

Participant Morag Walker told H&H: “The horses seem to love the company in their field and are quite curious. They are wonderfully calm and just wander about to check out our moves and perhaps do a bit of friendly nuzzling. It is really fantastic for both us and the horses.

“We all end up smiling and I think the horses do too – they probably think they could do better!”

Continues below…

A spokesman for Wilton RDA said the annual cost of running the centre is £80,000, so continued fundraising is “vital”.

“It is an incredibly special place, where, under normal circumstances, more 140 disabled riders, aged between three and 83, benefit from the life-enhancing opportunities provided by the centre,” she said.

“Yoga with horses is just one of the many imaginative ways the RDA are continuing their fund-raising efforts and volunteers are always welcome to help support the RDA in this rewarding and fun environment.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

