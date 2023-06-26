Horse who jumped Hickstead speed derby without a bridle, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Remarkable jumping at Hickstead – without a bridle

There are not many horses and riders who could jump the famous Hickstead planks with no bridle – but Silver Lift and Harriet Biddick did just that in the British Speed Derby. The 18-year-old gelding and Harriet were challenging for a fourth win, when the horse’s bridle came off between the bank and the triple. The pair jumped through the triple anyway, the penultimate fence, and for a moment it looked as if they might also clear the last oxer, but Silver Lift cantered past on the left side. “I was going ‘Go right, go right!’” Harriet said. “He’s the only horse I would trust [to do that].”

2. Young rider and “free” horse who won speed Derby

Ella Dalton said that had someone told her she would win the British Speed Derby on her first attempt, she’d have said “no chance!” But the 21-year-old rider and Quality Rubies N Diamonds put in a superb debut performance, tipping just one rail to finish on 101.72, a squeak ahead of fellow first-timers William Rekert and Concert Z.

“I was trying to enjoy it, but the bank is actually quite high. I was quite scared by that! But when you’re on a horse who’s bold and brave, you get braver,” said Ella, who was gifted the horse. “I’m very lucky. She’s really chilled at home; Mum hacks her out and she’s a proper granny’s hack, but at shows she gets excited.”

3. David Simpson’s dream Hickstead Derby win

David Simpson said words could not describe how it felt to realise his long-held dream of winning the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby – after he and the eight-year-old Pjotr Van De Kruishoeve triumphed in a three-way jump-off. David and the Dutch-bred stallion – who won the seven-year-old championship at last year’s Derby meeting with David’s wife Louise – tipped just the Derby rails to finish on 90.48 seconds, ahead of William Funnell and Dublon, who had cleared everything but the middle part of the Devil’s Dyke to finish on 91.68 seconds. William was also third on Equine America Billy Diamo, whom he retired in the jump-off.

