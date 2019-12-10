Horse spooked by car runs through hedge into garden

Two people were injured after a horse pulling a carriage was spooked by a car that passed inappropriately, and ran through a hedge into a garden.

Humberside Police is appealing for anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the incident, which took place near the Fair Maid pub, in Baynard Avenue, Cottingham, on Sunday 10 November at about 10am, to get in touch.

A spokesman for the force said the horse and carriage were on the road when, it has been reported, a black Audi “passed the carriage in such a way as to cause the horse to bolt through a garden hedge and into the garden”.

The driver and passenger in the carriage both suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. The horse was not harmed in the incident.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “If you saw anything or have dash cam footage that could help with our investigations, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 232 10 November 2019.”

Close to two horses are being killed on British roads every week, the most recent British Horse Society (BHS) statistics show.

More than 845 incidents involving horses were reported to the BHS’s incidents website in the year to March 2019. Of this number, four people died and 115 were injured, while 87 horses were killed and 117 injured.

The BHS’s Dead Slow campaign, launched in 2016, has involved work on educating drivers with bodies from the Driving Instructors Association to major supermarket chains to bus companies.

The BHS has also been working with parliament, including on a review of the Highway Code to ensure horses and riders are included in the guidance.

