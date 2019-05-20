Mainstream motor insurer aims to educate drivers on passing horses

A mainstream motor insurer’s efforts to educate drivers on passing horses safely could “help save lives”, it is hoped.

Aviva has been working with the British Horse Society (BHS) on an article aimed at raising awareness of safe driving, as the insurance giant realised there was a “gap on our website”.

A spokesman for Aviva told H&H a member of the insurer’s content team is a rider so proposed the project.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to raise awareness,” he said.

“It’s a big issue; just by looking at the BHS statistics of accidents involving horses and drivers, I think it was about time we brought up the discussion.”

The spokesman said he hoped the Aviva piece would help spread the word to non-horsey drivers, and potentially prevent accidents in future.

The article features an interview with BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox, who has been pushing safety messages through the BHS’ Dead or Dead Slow campaign with bodies from the government to the Driving Instructors Association, as well as working with lorry drivers in training to educate them on the need to pass horses safely.

Mr Hiscox told H&H: “Our Dead Slow campaign is all about educating drivers on how to pass horses safely on the roads and by working with Aviva we can really get the message out drivers.

“We’re really pleased to be working with them and we hope this partnership will help spread the Dead Slow messages and ultimately help save lives.”

