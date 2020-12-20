Horse owners urged to say ‘Thank you, vets’ in support of pandemic year efforts

Horse owners are being encouraged to recognise the efforts of equine vets during the pandemic by using the hashtag #thankuvets.

While many others were able to stay at home and protect themselves, vets have been out delivering vital services for most of this year.

Animal health company Boehringer Ingelheim is backing the campaign, to have vets’ resilience and commitment to their patients recognised in the same way as the “clap for carers” initiative in support of NHS and key workers this spring.

“We are asking horseowners to use the hashtag #thankuvets and post to Facebook the name of their vet practice and any reason they may have for thanking them this year,” a spokesman for the company said.

“Equine vets are a lifeline to many and have been at owners’ sides over the years, with 2020 being no different.”

The company, which is known for making the supplements Equitop® GLME and Equitop® Myoplast, has also released a film that depicts the challenges and rewards of an equine vet’s day-to-day life.

Deborah Pett, a vet at Cinder Hill Equine Clinic, said she thought the campaign was a “lovely idea”.

“It isn’t surprising that this year has been challenging as an equine vet. Our job can be demanding under normal circumstances, but this year the pandemic has made it harder, with social distancing, PPE, evolving protocols and our clients’ safety to consider,” she said.

“As equine vets we have a strong bond with our clients but it is really thoughtful to be recognised as a profession. My clients are always my priority and I feel relieved that I have been able to continue providing round-the-clock care for my equine patients, while keeping my clients safe.”

