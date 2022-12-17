Horse kicks dog away to stop aggressive bridleway attack





A horse managed to stop an aggressive dog attack on a bridleway by kicking it away as it repeatedly lunged at the horse’s chest.

Dorset Police are appealing for information on the incident, on a bridleway in Poole on Sunday, 4 December.

Officers said a woman was riding the horse on a public bridleway in Delph Woods, Broadstone, at about midday. They were approached by a woman with a dog described as a black or brindle Staffordshire bull terrier-whippet cross.

“The dog reportedly attacked the woman’s horse, lunging at its chest,” a police spokesman said.

“It was reported that the dog continued to aggressively lunge at the horse until it was able to kick it away. The dog’s owner then came and dragged it away.”

The woman who was with the dog was aged in her 50s and about 5’5” tall, with grey or red curly hair.

Police community support officer Pete Raymond said: “This incident could have caused serious injuries to the rider if the horse had bolted, and we are carrying out enquiries to identify the dog and owner involved.

“I would urge anyone with information to please contact us, and would also urge the owner to do the right thing and come forward so we can take your account of what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 55220198791. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on its website or by calling 0800 555 111.

