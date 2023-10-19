Horse & Hound Awards, a warning to others, and more things the horse world is talking about





Horse & Hound Awards

The shortlists are out for the eighth annual Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF – and you have a week to determine who the winners will be. Voting opened this morning (19 October), for the four shortlisted individuals in each of 13 categories, narrowed down from thousands of nominations, and closes in a week’s time, at 11.59pm on 26 October. “It’s over to the public now to choose the winners so make sure you get your votes in before the deadline,” said H&H magazine editor, Pippa Roome.

See the shortlists and vote

Maryland 5 Star

The US five-star is under way with 26 combinations through the trot-up including three British contenders. The first dressage session starts today (19 October) at 7pm UK time (2pm EST) with Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue set to be the first combination in the arena. One horse was held at the first trot-up and one Brit has already picked up a prize.

Catch all the Maryland 5 Star news

Warning after lorry scam

A young rider who lost her life savings of £14,000 in a sophisticated lorry-selling scam has shared her story to raise awareness of the method. Alanna Malt worked three part-time jobs while she was in her last year of university last year to save up for the horsebox, and has lost it all to the fraudsters, who set up a website purporting to be that of a reputable company.

Read Alanna’s story

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.