Devastation as horse who fell from moving trailer is put down on the road

A horse who suffered catastrophic injuries when it fell from a moving trailer had to be put down on the road.

A member of the public called the police on Saturday afternoon (24 October) as the horse was lying in the A48 near junction 42 of the M4, in Wales.

Lisa Lanfear of charity Communities for Horses told H&H the charity was called about the incident but could not get to the horse as police had closed the road.

“A massive thank you goes to the vets as they got there so quickly,” she said. “There was nothing that could be done for the horse, it was horrific.”

Lisa does not know how the incident occurred but has spoken to a man who was on the scene, and stayed with the horse until the vet arrived.

“He told me the horse had a headcollar and lead rein on; he cut them off as the horse was having difficulty breathing,” she said. “That suggests the horse was secured in the trailer.

“We believe the horse is one who was kept locally, and if it’s the one we think, it was very well looked after.

“It’s devastating and I can guarantee whoever did own the horse has got a heavy heart at the moment.”

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “We were called following reports that a horse had fallen from a moving horse box and was lying in the road.

“To prevent any further suffering for the horse, which had catastrophic injuries, the decision was taken to euthanise the animal at the scene.

“The road was closed for a couple of hours until the horse could be recovered.”

