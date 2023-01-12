Feed confirmed as source of toxin that lead to more than 40 horse deaths





US officials have confirmed that the toxin linked to the deaths of more than 40 horses was found in horse feed.

H&H reported in December that feed had been blamed for the death of 45 horses in the US, and certain lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes had been recalled.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), working with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Animal Health & Food Safety Laboratory, has confirmed that clostridium botulinum type C was found in alfalfa hay cubes linked to the deaths of “at least 20 horses” in Louisiana.

“This incident, which has evolved into a multi-state epizootic of equine botulism linked to the same alfalfa hay cubes, has also been connected to at least 28 similar horse deaths in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, with many other horses becoming clinically ill,” said an LDAF statement on 5 January.

“Equine botulism is a condition caused from a bacterial toxin produced by clostridium botulinum. In this incident, the condition was likely caused from direct ingestion of the toxin produced by the vegetative bacteria through contamination of the alfalfa hay cubes.”

Botulism is a rapidly fatal disease, most commonly caused by eating food contaminated with the toxin produced by clostridium botulinum bacteria.

The FDA started its investigation, in conjunction with state departments, after reports of horses in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas showing neurological symptoms consistent with the disease.

LDAF investigators received information during its own investigation, of alfalfa cubes that had possibly been contaminated with animal remains. They then confirmed the presence of animal remains in an unopened 50lb bag of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Horse Cubes (lot number 111422), produced by Manzanola Feeds.

“This finding indicated that material from an animal or animals may have been incorporated into the cubes during alfalfa harvesting,” added the statement. “Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium that causes botulism, is commonly present in decaying animal carcasses.”

Owners whose horses have eaten the cubes and shown signs of neurological illness are urged to contact a vet immediately. They are also asked to report the illness to the FDA and if possible, share the brand name and lot numbers of the feed ingested.

LDAF is also asking those who gave their horses this feed, and whose horses then became ill or died unexpectedly with neurological signs, to contact its emergency 24-hotline on 1-855-452-5323.

Manzanola Feeds has recalled Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622. Anyone who has these batches, or has bags where they can’t be sure of the date code, is urged to throw them away in a secure container and follow FDA handling and cleaning instructions (link).

The latest statement from Manzanola Feeds, issued on 16 December before test results had been received, recalled lots of Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes with codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522 or 111622. The company also shared advice on how to dispose of these nad clean containers.

A Manzanola Feeds spokesman told H&H at the time that it was working with the FDA and that anyone with any questions can contact the company on manzyfeeds@hotmail.com. H&H has since contacted the Manzanola Feeds for comment, following the publication of the test results.

