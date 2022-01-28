Horse dies after fall on film set, a driver’s unprovoked attack and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Filmed fall leads to death of horse

A broadcasting company has apologised for the death of a horse being used in the filming of Korean production, The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won. The incident occurred in November last year and involved the horse falling heavily while cantering through a wood. In a statement the broadcasting company said it is “very difficult to film a fall from a horse” and that the horse’s safety was “fundamental”. The company added that production staff spent several days preparing for the scene to “prevent any accidents potentially occurring”.

2. Driver’s “unprovoked attack” on riders

Avon & Somerset Police is investigating an incident in which a driver nearly reversed into two riders, opened her window and swore at them, and then deliberately drove at one of the horses’ back legs. The young Friesian mare was badly spooked in the incident and her rider said she endured “20 minutes of hell” trying to get her back to the yard safely. The rider is calling for more action to be taken against dangerous drivers.

3. The inspirational Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Awards

The RoR Awards last Saturday served as a reminder of “why we love the sport and more than that, the horse”. H&H senior news writer Lucy Elder attended the awards, which celebrated sporting achievement, “and everything these horses bring”. One horse helped her owner through cancer, while another was celebrated for helping shape one elite rider’s career.

