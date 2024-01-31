A ban on bandages, a 46th equine birthday and other things the horse world is talking about





Bandage ban

Exercise bandages will no longer be allowed at national events in the Netherlands as a result of concern about the potential damage they could be causing to horses’ legs. The Dutch equestrian federation (KNHS) had already banned bandages in eventing, and this will apply anywhere on the competition site from 1 March in vaulting, and from 1 April in showjumping, dressage and driving. “You can’t ignore it, so much research has been done into it. It is very clear that we should stop using it,” said KNHS horse welfare portfolio manager Fenna Westerduin.

Many happy returns

Staff at Redwings held a special party to mark the 46th birthday of the charity’s oldest equine resident. Willow, who was rescued at the age of 25, celebrated her birthday with Redwings staff, a cake and singing on 22 January. The charity’s vet Sarah Prior said: “It was a pleasure to celebrate Willow’s big day; our special lady deserves a special fuss. Her carers made her a birthday cake, out of soaked feed, perfect for a lady whose teeth are now decidedly worn.”

A life-changing cob

Many people have a horse of a lifetime. For Alice Price, that horse is 14hh Irish cob Alfie, who she says has changed her life, and saved it. Alice told H&H her story may resonate with people across the industry, and that she cannot imagine her life without Alfie in it. The little cob came into her life 14 years ago, and is the centre of it.

