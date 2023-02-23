A wonderful season, in the saddle or the stands: how to have your best year yet





Everything riders and spectators need to know to have their best year ever is here – and in the shops today (23 February).

The H&H bumper show special is out now, available in all good newsagents and supermarkets. Known, and loved, as the H&H show guide or essential guide to the season, it can also be bought as a single issue online.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said the sense of anticipation is wonderful, as the days lengthen and the spring competition season creeps ever closer.

“Horse & Hound’s much anticipated pre-season bumper issue is here too, and it is packed with the detail you need to have your most enjoyable year yet as a rider and spectator, whatever your hopes for 2023,” she said.

“If you are looking for marginal gains in your competition season, turn to page 38 to find out how the likes of eight-time Olympian Andrew Hoy are using science to give themselves the edge. If you have a particular championship in mind for 2023, take a look at our feature on timing your peak to find out how prolific winners like Oliver Townend ensure they are at their best at the right moment by working back from that one key date or dates in the calendar.”

The edition is available to buy online

When it comes to the all-important competition dates, check out the essential guide to the season, to help you plan your year and focus on the key events, whether to ride at or support as a spectator.

“Once you’re set for the year, with plenty of food for thought, turn to page 60 for a little light relief – we’re a pretty tribal bunch and found that each sport’s riders had a thought or two on their peers from other disciplines: ‘They have civilised shows, with bars. We get up at 4.30am to stand in a muddy field’. Who could they mean?

“Here’s wishing you a very happy and successful season, both in the saddle and from the stands.”

